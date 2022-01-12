Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 42.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $2,380,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $212.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $172.68 and a 52 week high of $218.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

