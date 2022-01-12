Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.34

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.34 and last traded at $80.34, with a volume of 8200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

