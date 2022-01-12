Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Down to $15.84

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.84, but opened at $15.40. Vertex shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 5,459 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VERX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,584.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $110.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $421,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $202,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 6.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,537,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after buying an additional 221,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,754,000 after buying an additional 926,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vertex by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,836,000 after acquiring an additional 649,743 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 847,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Vertex by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after buying an additional 70,860 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

