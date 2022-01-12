Vetri Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (VLD)

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded up 161.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Vetri has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $1,741.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vetri coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vetri has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vetri alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00061246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Vetri

Vetri (CRYPTO:VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global . Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vetri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vetri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vetri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vetri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.