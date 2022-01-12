Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 18.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 99,962.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 16.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

NYSE:DX opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.19. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.