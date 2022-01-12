Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 898.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 682.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.13.

Affirm stock opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.56.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

