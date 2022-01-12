Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after buying an additional 1,905,135 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,239,000 after buying an additional 1,135,440 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3,523.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 693,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after buying an additional 609,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 591.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 237,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $13.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

