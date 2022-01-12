Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14,584 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $311,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $946,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRNA opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRNA. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

