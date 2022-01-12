Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,442 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Calix by 70.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Calix by 30.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

CALX stock opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day moving average of $56.09. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,618,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,929 shares of company stock worth $15,072,265 in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

