Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 846 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,393,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after acquiring an additional 566,315 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,740,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,854,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,580. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

BERY stock opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.36.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

