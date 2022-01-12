ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. B. Riley currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViewRay has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.81.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 17,857 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,920,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter worth approximately $759,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter worth approximately $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.