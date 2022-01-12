Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 572,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $16,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 3rd quarter worth $2,203,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vimeo by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,746,000 after acquiring an additional 132,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vimeo by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 325,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Vimeo by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vimeo by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.