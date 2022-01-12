Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €105.69 ($120.10).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €109.00 ($123.86) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Vinci alerts:

DG stock opened at €95.00 ($107.95) on Wednesday. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($100.91). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €90.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €90.47.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.