Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.58

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.22 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $27,326,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,828 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after purchasing an additional 849,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 331,032 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.