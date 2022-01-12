Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) PT Raised to €14.10

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.00 ($15.91) to €14.10 ($16.02) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vivendi from €38.00 ($43.18) to €13.40 ($15.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

