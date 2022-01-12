VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of VIZIO in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.30 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VZIO. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

VIZIO stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after buying an additional 950,690 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter worth approximately $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 721,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VIZIO by 501.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after buying an additional 534,844 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 1,762.1% in the 3rd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 535,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 507,154 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $33,997.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 922,752 shares of company stock valued at $19,002,768 over the last three months.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.