Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1,587.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 163,956 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,587,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $113,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $169,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VOD. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

