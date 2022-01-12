Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $519.88

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 519.88 ($7.06) and traded as low as GBX 495.50 ($6.73). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 499.50 ($6.78), with a volume of 537,257 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.42) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.60) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Volution Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 519.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 498.45.

In other news, insider Ronnie George sold 19,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.79), for a total value of £96,560 ($131,070.99).

Volution Group Company Profile (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.