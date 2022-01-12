Waddell & Associates LLC Buys 202 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 25.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 22.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.57.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,813. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.88. The company has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.