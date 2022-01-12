Waddell & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,718 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 909.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,725,000 after buying an additional 669,615 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,809,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,496,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ACC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,902. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 429.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $57.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.65.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

