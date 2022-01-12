Waddell & Associates LLC Takes $2.58 Million Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 89,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Driven Brands makes up approximately 0.4% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Driven Brands by 72.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Driven Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Driven Brands by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Driven Brands by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.29. 3,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,945. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.20. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $840,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

