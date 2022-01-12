Wagerr (WGR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.84 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $11.84 million and $9,668.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011929 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003814 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00029043 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $275.06 or 0.00630418 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 225,520,016 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.