Warp Finance Price Up 59.5% Over Last Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 65.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 59.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $296.09 or 0.00678929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $1.38 million and $882,122.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012087 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003763 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00031766 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

