Waters Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $12.48 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waters in a report issued on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $12.48 per share for the year.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS.

Shares of WAT opened at $344.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters has a 12-month low of $258.91 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

