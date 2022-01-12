Watsco Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.95 (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 1.95 per share by the construction company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE WSO.B opened at $314.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.67. Watsco has a twelve month low of $139.00 and a twelve month high of $242.80.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

