WBI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,725,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,048 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,643,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $288.87. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,406. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.27. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $238.04 and a 1 year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.