WBI Investments Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.43. 1,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,005. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.41 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.45.

