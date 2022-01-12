WBI Investments Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,256,000 after buying an additional 43,916,687 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $350,378,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $109,946,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,347.8% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 715,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after acquiring an additional 704,483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.62. 1,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,255. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $61.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

