WBI Investments Inc. Invests $2 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 23.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

WM traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.13. 6,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,286. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.24.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.