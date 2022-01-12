WBI Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of IXJ traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.24. 397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,197. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $72.98 and a 1-year high of $90.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average of $86.44.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

