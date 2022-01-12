WBI Investments Inc. Makes New $543,000 Investment in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 21.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $40,000,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

VIRT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

