WBI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.39. 158,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,418. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $58.81.

