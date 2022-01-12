WBI Investments Inc. Takes $1.04 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 167.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 93.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 376.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 83,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,029,282. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on M shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.