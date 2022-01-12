We Are One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 15,986 Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Several brokerages have commented on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,348.40.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $19.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

