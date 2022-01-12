We Are One Seven LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Shares of BATS QDEC opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.