We Are One Seven LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2022

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QDEC opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December (BATS:QDEC)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.