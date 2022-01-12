Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/7/2022 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

1/5/2022 – Focus Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

12/28/2021 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

12/24/2021 – Focus Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

12/21/2021 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

12/15/2021 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

12/14/2021 – Focus Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

12/10/2021 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,478. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 470.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 33.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

