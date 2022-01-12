West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Upgraded at CIBC

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $118.60 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $94.44 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $58.99 and a 1 year high of $97.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.96.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. West Fraser Timber’s quarterly revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 51.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,254,000 after buying an additional 2,118,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,522,000 after purchasing an additional 845,080 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 17.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,070,000 after purchasing an additional 448,538 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 902.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,105 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

