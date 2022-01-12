Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.62

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.62 and traded as high as C$28.23. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$27.92, with a volume of 69,808 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 15.59.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$86.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

