Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.41.

UP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $683,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 51,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,608. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

