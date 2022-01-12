Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.41.
UP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
In other news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:UP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 51,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,608. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $15.00.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.
Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.