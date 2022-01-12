Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.58) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,640 ($49.41) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($50.22) to GBX 3,800 ($51.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitbread has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,715.56 ($50.44).
WTB opened at GBX 3,227 ($43.80) on Tuesday. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($53.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The company has a market cap of £6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,027.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,130.24.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.