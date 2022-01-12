Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.58) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,640 ($49.41) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($50.22) to GBX 3,800 ($51.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitbread has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,715.56 ($50.44).

Get Whitbread alerts:

WTB opened at GBX 3,227 ($43.80) on Tuesday. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($53.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The company has a market cap of £6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,027.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,130.24.

In other Whitbread news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($40.89), for a total value of £183,250.08 ($248,744.51).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.