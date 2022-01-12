Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Hits New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$8.57 and last traded at C$8.49, with a volume of 1141358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.39.

Specifically, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,134,955.20. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$35,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,498,636 shares in the company, valued at C$17,665,356.52. Insiders acquired 77,710 shares of company stock worth $570,128 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.38.

The company has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

