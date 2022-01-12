Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.64. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 8,528 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $223.48 million, a P/E ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $70.79 million during the quarter.

In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,584.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,072,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

