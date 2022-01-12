Wintrust Financial Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.30.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.28. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $101.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,317,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,080,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,928,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54,799 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.