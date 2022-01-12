Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Announces Earnings Results

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WIT traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,149,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,301. Wipro has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WIT shares. Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wipro by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wipro by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Wipro by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wipro by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 383,499 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

