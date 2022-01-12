Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wipro had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of Wipro stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,149,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,301. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wipro by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wipro by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wipro by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 383,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Wipro by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

