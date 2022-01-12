WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.10 and last traded at $54.52. Approximately 17,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 25,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

