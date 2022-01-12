WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.26

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.26 and last traded at $85.26, with a volume of 85503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.04.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 421,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 324,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,960,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 241,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after buying an additional 34,405 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

