WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.26

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.26 and last traded at $85.26, with a volume of 85503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.04.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 421,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 324,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,960,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 241,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after buying an additional 34,405 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

