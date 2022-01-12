WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.04

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and traded as high as $45.01. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 119,246 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $657,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

