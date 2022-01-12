WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.04

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and traded as high as $45.01. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 119,246 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $657,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

