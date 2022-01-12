Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.97

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $34.97, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 157,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

