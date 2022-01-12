Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives $62.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRDLY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Worldline from €65.00 ($73.86) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Worldline from €78.00 ($88.64) to €64.00 ($72.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Worldline stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.09. 49,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,934. Worldline has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $50.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.58.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

